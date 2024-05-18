The Revisit Project's 'Never Too Far': A modern take on jazz-funk love songs

It’s always a treat to listen to some refreshing new tunes. A switch of genres often help us find undiscovered gems that stand out among the sea of music. Discovering such projects from a pool of independent artistes, feels like finding a diamond among coal. This is what it felt like when we discovered Never Too Far, the new release by The Revisit Project (TRP).

Roping in band founder and saxophonist, Abhay Sharma, for a chat revealed much about the context of the song. “The song lyrically addresses the theme of how at times distance helps the heart grow fonder,” he begins. He further highlights that the song explores “the idea that tougher and hardened lovers have gone through the trials and tribulations of the real world, making the process a post-traumatic growth arc for them”. He goes on to label the song — the “realists’ love song”.

The treatment for the song by this jazz-funk band is nothing short of a spectacle. Keeping in mind the contemporary jazz arrangement for Never Too Far, we enquired about the reasons for this approach. “I had written the tune a few years ago, inspired by the thought of how the pandemic might have affected couples.

The original demo was a ’90s RnB throwback of sorts comprising the first verse, chorus and a basic bass line with harmony. This, however, changed completely. All thanks to the re-harmonisation by Rythem (keyboardist), the groove change by Aditya (drummer) and an overall modern approach suggested by Vrnda (vocalist), who also composed the bridge melody and co-wrote the bridge lyrics,” explains Abhay. He also added that guitarist Pranay and bassist Karan also added a fresher, more modern touch to this song.

Talking about how this song stands out in their discography, he says, “We never do the same thing again. But our work does have a central theme wherein the riff, the soul, and the core come from the same place,” he adds. The band considers live performances as the most exciting part of being a group. On similar lines, Abhay points out what needs to be done to uplift the jazz and funk scene in the country. “What’s important is that musicians learn to express and then document and record their endeavours. It’s our responsibility, not just the audience or the venues,” he mentions.

The song is streaming on Spotify and YouTube

TRP’s playlist for first-time listeners