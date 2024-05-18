Wanted criminal killed in crossfire with Delhi cops

NEW DELHI: The Special Cell of the Delhi Police, in a fierce gun battle, shot down a wanted criminal who was allegedly involved in recent firing incident at a car showroom in west Delhi.

“We got information that Ajay alias Goli, a sharpshooter of Portugal-based gangster Himanshu Bhau will come to Khera Khurd village in outer Delhi,” a senior officer said. Accordingly, a team was formed which laid a trap at a specific location. Around 11.30 pm on Thursday, Ajay was intercepted by the team while he was coming in a car.

“He was signalled to stop, but the accused opened fire indiscriminately at the police team,” the officer said, adding that he received bullet injuries during retaliation firing and was rushed to a hospital. but was later declared.

A native of Haryana’s Rohtak, Ajay was involved in a dozen cases of murder, attempt to murder and those registered under the Arms Act in Delhi and Haryana. He was also involved in a businessman’s murder in Murthal in Sonipat on March 10. “He had dragged a businessman out of his car, chased him and shot him dead in Murthal,” the officer said.

On May 6, Ajay along with Mohit Ridhau, 27, opened fire at a second-hand luxury car showroom in the Tilak Nagar area. Seven people were hurt as bullets hit glass doors and window panes.

The shooters had left behind a handwritten note bearing the names of three gangsters, Bhau, Neeraj Faridkot and Naveen Bali. The owner of the showroom got a call from an international number and the caller demanded `5 crore from him as “protection money”, police had said. Ridhau was later arrested from Kolkata.

On Thursday, the Special Cell arrested 27-year-old Abhishek, an active member of Naveen Bali and Himashu Bhau. Delhi Police said he was also allegedly involved in the May 6 firing incident. Abhishek was previously involved in four cases of murder, attempt to murder, among other crimes.

