Wanted criminal killed in crossfire with Delhi cops

A native of Haryana's Rohtak, Ajay was involved in a dozen cases of murder, attempt to murder and those registered under the Arms Act in Delhi and Haryana.
Around 11.30 pm on Thursday, Ajay was intercepted by the team while he was coming in a car.
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Special Cell of the Delhi Police, in a fierce gun battle, shot down a wanted criminal who was allegedly involved in recent firing incident at a car showroom in west Delhi.

“We got information that Ajay alias Goli, a sharpshooter of Portugal-based gangster Himanshu Bhau will come to Khera Khurd village in outer Delhi,” a senior officer said. Accordingly, a team was formed which laid a trap at a specific location. Around 11.30 pm on Thursday, Ajay was intercepted by the team while he was coming in a car.

“He was signalled to stop, but the accused opened fire indiscriminately at the police team,” the officer said, adding that he received bullet injuries during retaliation firing and was rushed to a hospital. but was later declared.

A native of Haryana’s Rohtak, Ajay was involved in a dozen cases of murder, attempt to murder and those registered under the Arms Act in Delhi and Haryana. He was also involved in a businessman’s murder in Murthal in Sonipat on March 10. “He had dragged a businessman out of his car, chased him and shot him dead in Murthal,” the officer said.

On May 6, Ajay along with Mohit Ridhau, 27, opened fire at a second-hand luxury car showroom in the Tilak Nagar area. Seven people were hurt as bullets hit glass doors and window panes.

The shooters had left behind a handwritten note bearing the names of three gangsters, Bhau, Neeraj Faridkot and Naveen Bali. The owner of the showroom got a call from an international number and the caller demanded `5 crore from him as “protection money”, police had said. Ridhau was later arrested from Kolkata.

On Thursday, the Special Cell arrested 27-year-old Abhishek, an active member of Naveen Bali and Himashu Bhau. Delhi Police said he was also allegedly involved in the May 6 firing incident. Abhishek was previously involved in four cases of murder, attempt to murder, among other crimes.

Bullets, glass shards injured 7 in shooting

On May 6, Ajay along with Mohit Ridhau, 27, opened fire at a second-hand luxury car showroom in the Tilak Nagar area. Seven people were hurt as bullets hit glass doors and window panes.

