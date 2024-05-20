AAP’s fracas hurting women empowerment

AAP leader and Member of Parliament Swati Maliwal episode would not go down in the annals of Indian history not merely as acase of political fracas but a larger social issue specially pertaining to the empowerment of women. More confounding than the incident was,first the delay in filing of the complaint by the victim, and thereafter the release of the videos of the incident in the public domain.

In the realm of the studies in social exclusion there are three very mortifying elements – Silence, Silencing and Shame. It collectively contribute to the marginalization and disenfranchisement of affected individuals.

Social scientists say that silence emanates when the voices and experiences of the victims are frequently overlooked or ignored. This neglect can make those who are excluded feel that their perspectives are neither valued nor welcomed. This enforced quietness stifles individual expression and leads to marginalization.

Silencingis distinct from silence. Sociologists define silencing as an active process employed by dominant groups to suppress the voices of the marginalized. This can occur through censorship, intimidation, and cultural erasure. Silencing maintains power dynamics by ensuring that dissenting voices remain unheard.

Lastly, Shame, which the social scientists say is an emotional response.When individuals perceive themselves as fundamentally unworthy due to their exclusion, they may experience deep-seated shame.

The interplay of shame and social exclusion is particularly evident in contexts where societal norms and values devalue certain identities or experiences. Swati Maliwal case initially underscored the aforementioned social premise. However, the events thereafter may tell a different story.