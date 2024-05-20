Fatalities in road accidents declined by 6% compared to last year: Police data

NEW DELHI: The national capital witnessed a slight reduction of 6% in road accident fatalities in the first half of this year, a senior Delhi Traffic police officer shared on Sunday.

According to the data, as of May 15, 2024, a total of 518 people lost their lives in 511 fatal road crashes which marks a decrease from the 552 deaths recorded in 544 crashes during the same period of 2023.

The official informed that National Highway (NH) 24, NH 8, Ring Road, Rohtak Road, GTK Road, Mathura Road are among the top ten streches of roads in the national capital where the highest number of fatal accidents have occurred this year. “With this information, we can implement targeted enforcement measures to enhance road safety and ensure compliance with traffic regulations, ultimately aiming to reduce fatalities on these roads,” the officer said.

He said that in addition to law enforcement measures, the Delhi Traffic Police has prioritised community engagement and collaboration to foster a culture of road safety.

“Educational programmes conducted in partnership with schools, colleges, and various stakeholders have been instrumental in raising awareness about the importance of adhering to traffic regulations and adopting safe driving practices,” the official added.