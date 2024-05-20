Kejriwal says 'acche din aane waale hain, Modi ji jane waale hain'; likens wife to 'Jhansi ki Rani'

"It is because of your blessings that my husband is here with us today. God helps those who do the right thing. Now if you don't want my husband to go back to jail, vote for AAP on May 25," she said.

Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on March 21 in a money-laundering case linked to the alleged liquor scam in Delhi.

The apex court has granted interim bail to the AAP leader till June 1, the last day of the seven-phase Lok Sabha election, and asked him to surrender and go back to jail on June 2.

Kejriwal again repeated his promise of full statehood for Delhi if elected to power.

"I am telling you on June 4, Modi ji's government will not be formed. Everywhere people are angry with them (BJP) due to inflation and unemployment during their rule. People have made up their mind to oust them."