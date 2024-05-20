Kejriwal wants ‘top lawyer’ in Rajya Sabha, hence assault on Maliwal: BJP

NEW DELHI: The Delhi unit of BJP on Sunday said Swati Maliwal was assaulted because Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wants to send some “top lawyer” to Rajya Sabha on whom they have already spent millions from the Delhi government treasury.

“The entire controversy with Maliwal is happening because Kejriwal wants to send a prominent lawyer to Rajya Sabha on whom he has sent crores from exchequer,” Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said.

Maliwal was allegedly assaulted at the residence of Chief Minister at Civil Lines on May 13 following which the Delhi Police arrested Kejriwal’s close aide Bibhav Kumar and later a Court sent him to 5-days of police custody.

Sachdeva said that Kejriwal and his spokespersons are repeatedly alleging BJP hand in Swati Maliwal’s incident but Kejriwal should explain that “Swati Maliwal is a member of the Aam Aadmi Party, where the incident occurred was the residence of Chief Minister Kejriwal himself, who thrashed her is Chief Minister’s associate.

“The incident was confirmed by AAP MP Sanjay Singh, so where is BJP in this whole matter?,” he questioned.

The Delhi BJP chief said that Kejriwal is solely responsible for the incident with Maliwal and further claimed that even AAP workers have started saying that if we accidentally chant the slogan of “Jai Shri Ram”, then Kejriwal says that you are also going away.

He said that if the Chief Minister wants to play political drama, he is free to do so but the conspiracy to loot Delhi has been exposed today after the arrest of Bibhav Kumar. “It is because of Bibhav’s arrest, Kejriwal is in trouble as he is privy to AAP’s corruption scams ,” he said.