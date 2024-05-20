MCD organises ‘Run for Democracy’ marathon to boost voter awareness

NEW DELHI: In an effort to promote voter awareness and increase electoral participation ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) successfully organized a 5 km marathon, “Run for Democracy,”. The event began at Vegas Mall in Dwarka and saw participation from residents across the city.

“The Marathon was a key part of MCD’s initiative to engage the community and encourage citizens to exercise their democratic rights in the elections scheduled for 25th May 2024. Today’s event not only highlighted the importance of voting but also fostered a spirit of health and fitness among participants,” the civic body said in a statement.

Badal Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of the Najafgarh Zone of the MCD where the marathon was held, expressed satisfaction with its successful completion. He stated, “Najafgarh Zone is pleased to have hosted this marathon to promote voter awareness. We are grateful for the overwhelming participation and support that made this event a grand success.”

He noted that Dwarka and Matiala Assembly Constituencies, both within Najafgarh Zone, had witnessed a decline in voter turnout from 65% in 2014 to 59% in 2019, which is why Dwarka was chosen as the venue for this event. Kumar added that the marathon has successfully enhanced elector awareness while also inspiring better health among the participants.

This initiative is part of MCD’s broader efforts across all 12 zones to increase voter participation. To further boost voter turnout, the MCD has collaborated with various market associations, guest house associations, malls, and eateries to offer “democracy discounts” to electors who show the ink mark on their finger, signifying they have voted.