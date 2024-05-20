The Doppelgangers Are Coming

Mohd Faisal Chaudhury, 25, knows that walking alongside or even ahead of Rahul Gandhi at a march will not make him Rahul Gandhi. But he is happy being in his orbit. He wears the white form-fitting tee, which Gandhi made famous when he launched the Bharat Jodo Yatra in 2022, when he sits for a Whatsapp video interview with TMS at his home in a Meerut village and switches on the video drawing a curtain at his back to screen his interiors. He wants to keep his private life private. He is ‘Chota Rahul’, everyone is interested in his face, would anyone really be interested in his world?

Chaudhury belongs to a “Congressi” farmer family. He joined the party in 2021, and is a west Uttar Pradesh (UP) leader of the Unorganised Workers & Employees Congress (KCC), chaired by Udit Raj. A few days ago he was in Delhi to meet Raj. Next, he is going to Rae Bareli, like other party workers buzzed up about Gandhi’s campaign. In the recent Vidhan Sabha elections, he campaigned for party candidates in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Telangana.

“Candidates call me over just so that I can walk with them and wave my hand. I went to the constituencies of 28 MLAs for campaigning and 17 won,” he points out with something of the ‘official’ doppelganger’s pride. Rahul Gandhi himself has, after all, tweeted his photo once from his personal handle. It is an encounter he is not likely to forget, frozen in an X (formerly Twitter) image — Gandhi seated in an elevated position in his open car with Chaudhury on the street, his hand in his.

‘Chota Rahul’