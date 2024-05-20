What they want on May 25

“GDP on health should be hiked to provide better healthcare in terms of manpower, material and machines. The issue of foreign medical graduates should be sympathetically tackled so that they are not unnecessarily harassed in terms of internship, stipend, registration, and job opportunities. Indian Medical Services cadre should be revamped on lines of other civil services like the IAS, IPS, or IRS. Hospitals and clinics with less than 50 beds should be exempted from the Clinical Establishment Act 2010 and medical professionals should be protected from criminal prosecution,” the DMA chief listed.

Meanwhile, nurses associations recounted a host of issues they would want the new government to address.

The All India Government Nurses Federation (AIGNF) said restoration of the Florence Nightingale Award, revision of stipend given to nursing interns, filling of senior posts in the cadre, and cutting outsourcing of the professionals are among their top demands.

“51 awards were conferred for outstanding performance by nursing personnel employed in various services of Centre and State. Nurses are the only professional body where all the professionals work at ground level in face of grave health crises, epidemic, pandemic, or natural calamities; the list goes on. Although hailed as the backbone of the health system, its only hollow praise as the voices of India’s nearly 17 lakh nurses go unheard,” said Anita Panwar, President, AIGNF.

“It is sad that various sanctioned senior posts, Chief Nursing Officer, Nursing Superintendent, senior nursing staff, are lying vacant in Central government hospitals for many, many years. We tried to highlight the issue; it went to waste,” AIGNF members said.

“The same situation persists in all nursing institutes. Maximum senior posts are vacant. The educators are occupying interims posts. If promoted, then only their designation will change; the financial implication is nil, or very low,” Panwar said.

The nursing profession comes under essential services and such service cannot be outsourced; the government cannot play with the lives of serious patients and the public in the name budget cuts, the nurses’ body asserted.

Recruitment of nurses through outsourcing is “disastrous for quality of nursing care” as it is a highly technical profession, protecting health, and often lives of patients; it is very difficult to certify the “authenticity” of the outsourcing agency, nurses pointed out.

Environment calls

From the former secretary of the ministry of water resources, distinguished academics and environmental activists, to citizens’ bodies like Warrior Moms, Natural Heritage First, Friends of River Yamuna (Yamuna Nadi Mitra Mandli), Social Action for Forest & Environment and the New Delhi Nature Society, on behalf of River Yamuna have made an appeal to political parties to address the threats impacting the River’s health.