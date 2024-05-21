A Sip of Life

Every morning, at 6.30 am, Laxman Rao, 71-year-old tea-seller and writer, arrives at Shangri-La Eros’ tea lounge Mister Chai. He prepares morning tea for about 300-400 guests at the hotel with the help of the other staff. His masala chai is nothing short of an alchemy of flavours where fresh full cream milk is brewed with aromatic tea leaves and infused with cardamom and ginger to craft a magic potion of sorts.

His hands work steadily even as he narrates stories from his life to the guests, serving both tea and tales. “I never imagined that I would work for a five-star hotel at the age of 70 when most people retire! I don’t feel lethargic at all. In fact, I have never been absent from work in the past three years,” says the tea-seller from Delhi, perhaps the only one from his tribe in the city famous for having penned 25 novels, plays, and essays, and who has been working for three years as a tea consultant with Shangri-La Eros.

Rao’s tea is so loved that the visitors at the hotel request for a piping hot cup even at 4 am, if they have an early morning flight to catch. “It feels great to see such demand. For me, tea is not just a beverage but a way to think, interact with others and carry out soulful conversations for hours,” he says, as we see the staff, whom he supervises, call him ‘chacha’ instead of sir.

While making tea has become Rao’s ‘identity’, he is a writer “by passion”. From writing about political figures in The Barrister Gandhi (2020), Pradhanmantri (2015), and The Philosopher Jawaharlal Nehru (2024), to books such as Narmada (2018), Renuu (2018) and Dansh (2017) inspired by ordinary people from everyday life, his works on moral dilemmas, governance and societal issues have won him recognition from the late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and former President Pratibha Patil.