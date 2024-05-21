AAP got Rs 7 crore funds in FCRA violation, ED writes to MHA; AAP refutes allegation

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate has written to the Home Ministry alleging that AAP received more than Rs 7 crore foreign funds in contravention of the FCRA, official sources said.

A reference was sent to MHA in August 2023 informing it about Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) violations by AAP. It is understood that the ED recently shared fresh inputs in this case.

The AAP dismissed the allegations. “They are deliberately targeting AAP. This is an old matter we have already clarified,” Delhi Minister Atishi said.

Sources said that the FCRA violation and other irregularities emerged during the investigation into a case registered in Fazilka district of Punjab against an international drugs cartel involved in the smuggling of heroin from Pakistan.

In that case former Punjab AAP MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira was made an accused after some incriminating documents containing details of foreign donations were found by the ED. Khaira, who was with AAP, was held by ED in 2021. He later joined Congress.

An official said the federal probe agency came out with several instances of irregularities in the collection of foreign funds by AAP and its leaders and accused some of them, including AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak, of siphoning the funds collected in Canada in 2016.

The official said the probe also revealed that the AAP has set up a body, the AAP Overseas India along with volunteers in countries such as the US, Canada and Australia, whose primary task was to mobilize foreign funds. “It is also revealed that a target of overseas donation of `50 crore was fixed for these volunteers in the year 2016,” he said.