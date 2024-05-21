Entrepreneurship course for IIT Delhi students

NEW DELHI: The Entrepreneurship Development Cell at IIT Delhi (eDC, IIT Delhi), in collaboration with some distinguished Institute alumni, conducted the first season of Venture Studio, an entrepreneurship course to support IIT Delhi students in their journey to build successful startups from scratch.

The course was designed to empower the students with the knowledge and skills to enable them to become successful entrepreneurs.

Drawing from a pool of over 350 registrations, 40 students from diverse academic backgrounds were selected.

They were handpicked for their passion, creativity, and drive to make a difference in the entrepreneurial landscape. The curriculum of Venture Studio Season-I was crafted to cover a wide range of topics critical to entrepreneurship, including ideation, market research and business model development.