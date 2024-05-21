‘Life in danger’, AAP says BJP planning big attack on CM Kejriwal

NEW DELHI: After threat graffiti appeared in certain metro stations, the AAP on Monday said that the life of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is in grave danger.

The party also released photos of the threats scrawled at Patel Nagar and Rajiv Chowk metro stations by an individual named Ankit Goyal.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh accused the BJP behind the ‘conspiracy’, alleging that the language employed by the youth is similar to that of the BJP.