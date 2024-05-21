‘Life in danger’, AAP says BJP planning big attack on CM Kejriwal

NEW DELHI: After threat graffiti appeared in certain metro stations, the AAP on Monday said that the life of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is in grave danger.
The party also released photos of the threats scrawled at Patel Nagar and Rajiv Chowk metro stations by an individual named Ankit Goyal.
AAP MP Sanjay Singh accused the BJP behind the ‘conspiracy’, alleging that the language employed by the youth is similar to that of the BJP.
Singh alleged that the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) and the BJP are planning a very big attack on Kejriwal. He said that ever since Kejriwal has come out of jail, they have been making repeated efforts to attack him.
“The Home Minister even raised questions on the decision of the Supreme Court.
They are so frustrated that they are willing to cause any kind of harm to Kejriwal. You all know that the BJP has tried to attack the AAP supremo many times, this is not the first time,” he said.