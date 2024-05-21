RRTS stations to have shopping, restro facilities

NEW DELHI: Namo Bharat train commuters will soon get facilities such as shopping, restaurants, and banking at Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) stations.

Commuters on the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor will soon enjoy these amenities within the premises of RRTS stations near the entry and exit areas, enhancing passenger convenience.

Recently, Namo Bharat trains achieved the milestone of carrying 1 million passengers to their destinations.

The National Capital Region Transport Corporation has invited bids for commercial spaces at stations in this section of the corridor. In the first phase, bids have been invited for spaces at Sahibabad, Guldhar, and Duhai stations. The last date for bid submission is June 4, 2024. The required documents for participating in the bid can be viewed on the NCRTC website.