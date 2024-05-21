Uber shuttle gets government permission to operate AC buses in capital

NEW DELHI: Uber on Monday became the first aggregator to receive a license from the Transport Department to operate Uber Shuttle in the national capital, as part of the Delhi Premium Bus scheme.

The air-conditioned buses, which will accommodate between 19 to 50 passengers, will be run by local fleet partners with Uber’s support.

Bookings for Uber Shuttle can be made via the ‘Uber Shuttle’ option on the Uber app, allowing riders to pre-book seats up to a week in advance on their preferred routes. The app also enables users to track the live location and route of the bus, as well as view its expected time of arrival (ETA).

The launch in Delhi follows a successful pilot in the Delhi NCR region, where Uber noted significant demand. The service has been operational in Kolkata since last year.

“Uber Shuttle aims to provide tech-optimized mobility solutions using private bus fleets, addressing road congestion and reducing carbon emissions by encouraging shared rides,” the company stated.

Amit Deshpande, Head of Uber Shuttle India, expressed confidence in the initiative, saying, “Through a new option for commuters and creating a new source of livelihood for drivers, we are confident that this initiative will prove to be a win-win for all.”

An official from the Transport Department, Government of Delhi, welcomed the initiative, stating, “We are pleased to extend an opportunity to Uber to utilize its global experience and technological prowess to contribute to an elevated commuting experience for the people of Delhi.”