West Delhi sees highest use of vote from home

NEW DELHI: The West Delhi saw the highest use of the home voting facility among all seven constituencies in the national capital, as per data from the Election Commission.

A total of 969 elderly voters (over 85 years old) and 179 persons with disabilities (PWDs) in West Delhi cast their ballots from home.

New Delhi constituency reported the participation of 909 elderly voters and 70 PWDs.

On Monday alone, 4,774 voters utilized the home voting option. The data further indicates that 549 voters in Chandni Chowk, 397 in North East Delhi, 801 in East Delhi, 430 in North West Delhi, and 470 in South Delhi cast their votes from home. Overall, 88.31 per cent of eligible voters in these seven constituencies opted for home voting. The home voting service, began on May 16 and will continue until May 24.