Will ensure no land is acquired without taking farmers’ consent: Congress

NEW DELHI: Seeking votes from rural and farm belt of the city, the Delhi-unit of Congress on Monday said if voted to power, it will ensure the land acquisition is initiated after the consent of the farmers.

Addressing a mahapanchayat at Bawana village, Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) President Devender Yadav said that special emphasis has been given for the welfare and protection of farmers and their produce in the Congress Nyay Patra (manifesto) for the Lok Sabha elections.

“Congress will ensure that the land acquisition was done with the consent of the farmers, which was there in the Land Acquisition Act passed by the Congress Government, which the Modi Government was trying to bypass,” Yadav said.

“There is no question of Congress supporting amendments to the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013, as our leader Rahul Gandhi has always raised his voice to protect the interest of the farmers, which is clearly reflected in the Congress manifesto,” he added.

Over the other promises, he said, “The five Nyay and 25 guarantees in the Congress manifesto include justice for the farmers, and improvement of the lives of the people in the rural areas of Delhi, and these will be implemented when the Congress and India Alliance partners come to power at the Centre.” The mahapanchayat was presided over by former municipal councillor of the party Ishwar Singh and sarpanches from rural areas.