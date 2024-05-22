Amid intense heat, most schools postpone summer camps till further notice

NEW DELHI: A day after the Delhi government issued an advisory to all city private schools to shut down immediately for summer holidays owing to the ongoing severe heatwave conditions, most of them suspended summer camps, and other scheduled programmes for summer until further notice.

Though some schools held outdoor sports activities as part of summer camp on Tuesday, many informed parents in the evening that the summer activities have been postponed and they would be informed of the further course of action in due time. However, several playschools are still offering indoor activities for children.

However, parents are annoyed as they complain that schools suspended the summer camp but did not return the fee. Most schools charge Rs 2,000-3,000 per activity with additional transport charges. The summer camps began on Monday.

In response to the non-compliance of some government-aided and private schools, the education department issued a stern advisory on Monday. stating, “It has been observed that some of the government-aided and private schools are still open during the ongoing heatwave. Therefore, all heads of schools of Delhi are advised to close the schools for summer vacation with immediate effect.”

“All the heads of schools of DoE were directed to observe Summer Vacation from 11.05.2024 to 30.06.2024 for the Academic Year 2024-25 vide circular dated 11.12.2023... However, some private schools are still open,” read the circular.