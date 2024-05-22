CM Kejriwal out on bail, yet no clarity on mayoral polls

NEW DELHI: Elections for the posts of mayor and deputy mayor of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) continue to remain stalled despite the fact that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, whose approval was ‘indispensable’ to proceed with the elections, has been out on interim bail for 11 days now.

Sources within the civic body suggested that the file requesting the Lieutenant Governor (L-G) V K Saxena’s approval for appointing the presiding officer to conduct the mayoral poll is still lying in the municipal secretary’s office.

To proceed with the process, a fresh request must be sent to the Raj Niwas. This request will pass through the Delhi chief secretary and the Urban Development department before reaching the office of Chief Minister Kejriwal, who must approve the appointment of the presiding officer for the mayoral polls, said those privy with the civic body guidelines.

“So far, no new request from the existing mayor’s office has been received to seek the L-G’s approval for conducting the Delhi mayoral elections. A fresh file for the appointment of the presiding officer will have to be moved from the MCD to the L-G’s office,” the sources explained.

The MCD had postponed the mayoral elections in April due to the non-appointment of a presiding officer by the L-G.

V K Saxena had declined to appoint a presiding officer without input from the chief minister, who was in jail regarding an excise policy-linked money laundering case.