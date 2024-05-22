L-G VK Saxena calls out ‘CM Kejriwal's silence’ on Maliwal case, AAP retorts

NEW DELHI: AAP’s Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal on Tuesday received support from L-G VK Saxena in her alleged assault case involving Arvind Kejriwal’s aide Bibabh Kumar.

The LG said Maliwal called him out of sheer anguish, “describing at length her traumatic experience.”

The L-G wrote to the CM—its contents were later posted on ‘X’—and attacked him on his “deafening silence” on the case, stating that his inaction “speaks volumes about his stance on the safety of women.”

In a counter, AAP said the L-G’s letter proved “Maliwal is working at the behest of BJP.”

The police on Saturday arrested Kumar after Maliwal accused him of assaulting her on May 13 at the CM’s official residence in Civil Lines.

In a statement on ‘X’, Saxena said: “I am deeply distressed over the unfolding media narrative… Yesterday, she called me out of sheer anguish, describing at length her traumatic experience and the subsequent intimidation and shaming that she is being subjected to. She also expressed concerns over reported tampering of evidence and coercion against her.”