Napoli de Delhi

If you are a person who loves pizzas and wants them ‘authentic’, then Smoke House Pizzeria, located in the heart of Saket’s DLF Mall, is the place for you.

With wooden beams, lanterns, and graffiti on the walls, the place is drowned in the happy chatter of a crowd with a wide age range. But what is its unique draw? Delhi, after all, is not new to pizza; nearly hundreds of restaurants and food chains are ready to serve their oven-baked material at just one click.

As I searched for an answer, a plate of chicken and cheese garlic bread (I450) arrived at my table. The bread was crunchy and filled with pieces of minced chicken and mouthwatering cheese. As I bit into it, Neha Arya, the head chef of the outlet, revealed that their pizzas are those that are popular in Italy and Spain. Daily brainstorming sessions are held by the team and team contributions seem to be paying off, going by the variety I got to sample.

After the bread came a plate of Panuzzo (I1,050), an Italian street sandwich born in Gragnano, south Naples, and a plate of Chorizo with Ranch (a dressing made of clement, mayonnaise, and mustard), highly popular in parts of Spain. Lastly, a plate of Forklore (a naked pizza, without any sauce and just a few toppings, I750) and a glass of Army and Navy Cocktail (I540).