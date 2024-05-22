One arrested for ‘ink attack’ on Kanhaiya Kumar: Delhi Police

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police on Tuesday arrested a 41-year-old man for allegedly throwing ink at the Congress candidate from the Northeast Delhi Lok Sabha seat Kanhaiya Kumar, while he was campaigning in the constituency, an official said. The accused was identified as Ajay Kumar a.k.a Ranbir Bhatti, a resident of New Usmanpur.

Sharing details, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey said information regarding the incident was received at 6.53 pm at the New Usmanpur police station.

The caller stated that the Congress candidate had been slapped by unknown assailants at the AAP office located at 4th Pushta, Swami Satyanarain Bhawan, New Usmanpur.

Preliminary probe revealed that Kanhaiya Kumar was attending a meeting in the AAP office and Chhaya Sharma, AAP councillor was also present at the meeting.

“After the meeting, when Chhaya Sharma came down to see off Kanhaiya Kumar, some persons came and put a garland around Kumar. After garlanding him, they threw ink and tried to assault him,” the senior officer said.

When the AAP councillor tried to intervene, they misbehaved and threatened her as well. “One person has been arrested on Monday while efforts are being made to round up the others,” the DCP added.

The Congress, which is contesting the ongoing Lok Sabha elections in alliance with AAP, had said the attack on Kanhaiya Kumar shows the BJP’s desperation. Addressing Kanhaiya as the “babbar sher (lion)” of the Congress, party general secretary K C Venugopal said that the party stands with him against this “fascist and criminal regime’s dirty tactics”.

“The BJP is once again resorting to its usual attitude of thuggery and violence in the face of a historic defeat. The cowardly attack by BJP goons on our Northeast Delhi candidate Kanhaiya Kumar is highly deplorable and shows their desperation,” Venugopal wrote on X.