People are frustrated by inflation, job crisis, says CM Kejriwal

NEW DELHI: AAP national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said INDIA bloc will “form the next government” as people are frustrated with inflation and unemployment and “wants to change the leadership”.

“People are angry with PM Modi due to inflation and unemployment, the whole country has made up its mind, BJP government is not going to come,” Kejriwal while holding a roadshow in North East Delhi in support of INDIA bloc candidate and Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar, said. He alleged he was sent to jail as BJP wants to end free electricity, shut mohalla clinics and degrade schools of Delhi.

Earlier in the day, while holding a virtual presser, Kejriwal claimed that senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah “insulted” the people of Delhi by calling them “Pakistanis” (people of Pakistan).

“Amit Shah came to Delhi for an election campaign and was told by those present there that the number of people attending his rally was less than 500. He started abusing the public. He said the supporters of the AAP are Pakistanis,” Kejriwal alleged. “I want to ask him if the people of Delhi have formed the government by giving us 62 seats (and) 56 per cent vote share. Are the people of Delhi Pakistanis?”

Modi successor

The Delhi chief minister alleged that as Prime Minister Narendra Modi will turn 75 next year, he will vacate the post for Amit Shah.