The book of margins

Many years ago, when someone called Sumana Roy a “provincial”, she had a sudden realisation about her relationship to the world. Born and brought up in Siliguri, a small city in northern West Bengal that connects the Northeastern states to the Indian mainland, she had never really seen herself in that way and the word carried a tinge of condescension, a built-in hierarchy where the metropolitan reigned supreme.

Provincials (Aleph), rightly subtitled “Postcards from the Peripheries”, grew out of a desire to celebrate the margins, the small towns and the ruralscapes that hold breathtaking diversity. She says, “I wanted to rescue people stereotyped for their smallness from a pejorative, to inaugurate an affectionate manner of looking at an ignored people waiting in the modern world’s “background.””

Hers is a decentred approach, spanning space-time as she moves across centuries and continents to “find a family for herself”, kindred spirits and fellow provincials. “I didn’t go about selecting them any more than one can go about selecting one’s parents,” she explains. “The idea of research has become so associated with the idea of control, of knowing what one wants and where to find it, that it feels a bit intimidating to me. It also feels alien to living, or at least how I understand living – that not all actions can be premeditated. Most of these people – these writers, artists, filmmakers, my friends and neighbours – have come to my life in various ways: some from sitting beside each other in school, some from books, some from listening to stories about them, some from eavesdropping.”

Kindred spirits

In Provincials, a long section on Derrida is followed by musings on Kishore Kumar, a recounting of experiences with pronunciation makes way for a critical reading of Annie Ernaux. Heidegger to Bhuwaneshwar, Rabindranath Tagore to DH Lawrence, John Clare to Jacinta Kerketta—Roy weaves an expansive tapestry of people united by their provincial origins, and both a sense of place and placelessness. Some of these figures were already popular in their day, many are enshrined in the canon now. Yet, they have not been examined as provincials. Roy asserts: “My reason for writing this book was to inaugurate a field of inquiry that would allow us to see how the province and what has been often characterised as a ‘provincial’ style are responsible for so much of the arts that we associate with the ‘metropolitan’.”