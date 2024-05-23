A glimpse into Chandni Chowk’s booming film piracy industry

NEW DELHI: In this age of streaming services and OTT platforms, high-speed internet, and screens pasted to our eyes; we simply can’t see enough! As world cinema reached our palmtops, an industry has parallelly emerged to satiate our visual cravings – whether legally, or illegally.

Enter piracy. While online piracy of films and TV series witnessed a steep rise since the Covid pandemic, ploys pre-dating the advent of Torrent still prevail in the market. Even today, film-hungry hoards throng niche corners of the city to get their daily fix of the cinema; siphoning recently-released movies and TV shows on pen-drives, memory sticks or phones.

For a closer look into this ‘shady’ industry, we reached Bhagirath Palace in Chandni Chowk. A recce of the convoluted alleyways took us nowhere; so, to gather local intel, we happened upon a tea-shack.

The man at the stall smirked at our predicament; “Looking for films? Couldn’t find the store, right? Yes, yes,” the man says, as he stretches over the counter to inconspicuously point his index finger at a little shop down the alley. “Mobile repairing,” announced the hording. “Memory card, pen drives available.” “Downloading, data transfer.” The services provided were mentioned in bold font on the store front. “We get all the new movies and web series here, whether Bollywood or Hollywood. The prints of some movies are not that good, but it can be watched on mobile,” says a young customer.

Here, even recently-released web series ‘Heeramandi’ was available in full HD quality. Upon inquiring the price, the ‘film-dealer’ says, “I will give you all the eight episodes of ‘Heeramandi’ for just Rs 20. We transfer up to 4 GB memory for Rs 50.”