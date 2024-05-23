Approval delay by CM slowed down Delhi Metro projects: Hardeep Puri

NEW DELHI: Union minister of housing and urban affairs Hardeep Singh Puri on Wednesday accused the AAP and its chief Arvind Kejriwal of creating hurdles in implementing infrastructure and welfare projects initiated by the Centre.

Speaking to the press, the minister said that the AAP hadn’t implemented Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and Ayushman Bharat schemes in the national capital. Puri further alleged that Kejriwal caused delays in each phase of Delhi Metro.

“Kejriwal has been a hindrance; getting his approval (for Metro projects) has slowed down the process. Next time, when we have the BJP government at the Centre after June 4 and the government in state, you will see the metro and RRTS grow even faster. We will produce the world-class capital city of the third largest economy of the world,” said Puri.

Puri said his ministry has implemented projects worth Rs 53,000 crore in the national capital. He further stated that the Ministry of Road Transport and Highway led by Nitin Gadkari brought Rs 65,000 crore projects including Dwarka Expressway and Urban Extension Road.

The minister said under Ayushman Bharat scheme, one could get free treatment upto Rs 5 lakh at a private hospital every year but Kejriwal hadn’t implemented it. “They said they had set up world class Mohalla clinics. These Mohalla clinics were in cowsheds with compounders sitting there. You could fabricate stories and get away with this but during Covid pandemic, these Mohalla clinics had collapsed,” he said.

Puri said the Centre is committed to provide ownership rights to people owning properties in unauthorised colonies. “We have received 1.21 lakh applications seeking ownership rights till May 3, 2024. Conveyance deeds have been issued to 23,000 people... delayed due to Covid, we will complete the process in the next five years. We will regularise properties,” the Union minister added.