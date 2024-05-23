Artlines, Bloodlines

Ever since Mahendra Kumar Saxena, now 80, was a child, he was fascinated by art.

During festivals like Diwali, his mother would paint the walls of the puja room with scenes from the Ramayana. If it was Janmashtami, she illustrated Krishna being carried by his father Vasudeva through the Yamuna river amid a storm, with Sheshnaga sheltering Krishna from the rain with his immense hood.

These paintings from epics and local folklore were a common sight in Saxena’s house, inspiring him to become an artist and pursue a PhD in folk art. Saxena went on to receive the National Award from President Shankar Dayal Sharma in 1995 for his contributions to art education.

His and his grandchildren’s artworks are now on display at the ‘Kala Varisa’ (journey of art) exhibition, a testament to the endurance and influence of art across generations, at the All India Fine Arts and Crafts Society (AIFACS) art gallery; it is curated by his son, 50-year-old artist Kumar Vikas Saxena.

An artistic fusion

“Art was everywhere around me because of my mother. I used to observe her, and sometimes help her, so it was quite natural for me to be interested in it. As I deeply studied folk art, I realised that with the newer generation, folk art is losing its importance. Which is why I thought of making something that fuses both folk art and contemporary elements,” he says.

Saxena has lived in Bareilly all his life and draws inspiration from it for his art. In 2020, Saxena started the ‘Rohilkhand ki Basanti Lok Kala,’ a project named after a 1739 migration, when a large settlement of Rohilla Afghans led to the northwestern part of Uttar Pradesh becoming known as Rohilkhand, with Bareilly as its capital. The region experienced warfare and various battles for succession between the Nawab of Awadh against the Rohillas in 1773 and in 1794, and between other local rulers.