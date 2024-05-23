At Somnath’s rally, voters say drawn by schemes not CM’s arrest

NEW DELHI: Hundreds of bikers donning Gandhi caps and scarves and holding flags printed with brooms (the AAP election symbol) rallied behind a gypsy, where AAP candidate Somnath Bharti, along with other party leaders, led a roadshow on Tuesday.

Ahead of gypsy, a van carrying a music system whose speakers reverberated with AAP’s campaign song “Jail ka jawab hum vote se denge” (avenge jail with vote).

However, the emotional appeal of the song, which has been at the centre of AAP’s election campaign, seems to be failing to connect with the people. This newspaper spoke to several voters who were more drawn to the AAP’s welfare initiatives.

“Because of Kejriwal, our electricity bill is zero. Women in my family can travel free of cost on buses. Last year, my parents went on a pilgrimage to Ayodhya free of cost. No one did this for us,” said a shopkeeper at Sarvodaya Market.

The promise of Rs 1,000 cash incentive from AAP to every adult woman has also struck a chord with the public, especially elderly women, who perceive the cash benefit as a pension.

“People from AAP came to us with enrollment forms (for the scheme). No government gave us a pension,” said 74-year-old Fatima Baig from Kotla Mubarakpur.