MCD begins measures for mosquito control before onset of monsoons

NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has begun preparations to prevent mosquito breeding across its zones with increased inspections of houses, fogging activities, and special drives at hotspots where large-scale breeding of mosquito are reported, senior officials said.

The civic body, however, refused to provide a report on the dengue figures in the capital. The MCD stopped publicly releasing weekly data on vector-borne diseases on August 7 last year in the run-up to the G20 Summit.

MCD officials said several anti-larval measures have been started to prevent transmission of vector-borne diseases like Dengue, Malaria and Chikungunya ahead of the monsoon.

The shower season in Delhi starts around the end of June or the first week of July.

To target the breeding at the source, the corporation has used “larva-eating fishes” called Gambusia affinis extensively at 216 biological control points (fish points) across its 12 zones. “The advantage of Gambusia fish is that they feed on larvae of mosquitoes. The cost of introducing larvivorous fish is relatively lower than that of chemical control and it is an environment-friendly method. They can be introduced in shallow water where mosquito larvae breed like ponds,” a civic body official explained.

The Public Health Department of the civic body plans to open more such fish points in the jurisdiction of the MCD with the onset of the monsoon.