Money, soft drinks, samosas to attend roadshows

NEW DELHI: An amount of Rs 200 for an hour and Rs 500 for three hours are being offered by political parties to residents of Trilokpuri for attending rallies and roadshow of their leaders or candidates, several voters told this paper.

“Two women came to my house on Monday morning with a register to enter my name if I wish to attend a political rally,” Sheeza, a 26-year-old resident of Trilokpuri, stated.

In addition to money, residents are being offered refreshments, which include cold drinks, pet bottles, water bottles and samosas.

“Many women from our area attended the rally and returned with the refreshments and money. They told me that organisers gave Rs 200 for one hour in advance and asked to raise slogans and carry party’s flags,” added Sheeza.

Jawed, another resident, stated first women were lured with money and refreshments and then men living in the Trilokpuri resettlement colonies.

However, the party workers who were seen distributing the refreshments claimed that they were doing so not to increase attendance at the roadshow but in view of heatwave conditions and the health of women and children.

Some residents whom this newspaper spoke to can’t even recognise the election symbols of parties or their names. “I was asked to carry a flag of a party, but can’t recall its name,” said a voter who didn’t wish to be named. This newspaper tried reaching several parties over the allegations but went in vain.

Small dwelling units in dilapidated state, missing basic amenities like clean drinking water, proper sewage, street lights, and uncluttered roads, and a rise in street crime—the residents claim to be battling many challenges daily.

Established in 1975-76 after relocating residents of nearby slums, Trilokpuri hasn’t witnessed any major improvement in roads, sewerage, toilets, or quality of life.

AAP’s Rohit Kumar Mehraulia represents the assembly in Vidhan Sabha. It has remained with AAP since 2013.

For the Lok Sabha elections, AAP’s Kuldeep Kumar, the Kondli MLA, will face BJP’s Harsh Malhotra, the former Mayor of the erstwhile East Delhi Municipal Corporation.