PM Modi takes a jibe at Opposition on corruption

NEW DELHI: Ahead of the sixth phase of Lok Sabha polls due in Delhi for seven seats on May 25, PM Narendra Modi on Wednesday doubled down on his attack with a series of accusations against the INDIA bloc constituents.

At a rally in Dwarka, he equated the Opposition bloc with the ‘Khan gang’, alleging that it is a “congregation of the corrupt.”

“Voting is over for more than 400 seats. The five phases have ensured a strong BJP-led NDA government,” predicted the PM.

“The INDIA bloc constituents are extremely communal, casteist and nepotistic. They have protected the ‘Khan Market gang’ and committed the sin of protecting the corrupt by hiding them from the people,” he said.

In accusations against the INDIA bloc, the PM said, “The alliance partners have three things in common: they are hardcore sectarians, they are casteist and they are dynasts,” Modi alleged.

The PM sought to draw a contrast between the “Congress model” and the G20 summit held in Delhi, asserting that the world hailed India for organising the event. “This is the BJP-led NDA development model: nation comes first. Congress has only one agenda: Family first,” Modi said.

The PM targeted the opposition on the corruption front. “Opposition leaders are being caught red-handed with bundles of notes. Such cases are being exposed in Jharkhand and Bengal. They have missed no opportunity to loot the people of Delhi.”

Will do X-ray of corrupt people’s wealth

In an apparent snipe at CM Arvind Kejriwal, the PM said people who entered politics to change it have betrayed the people of Delhi. “Liquor scam or the National Herald scam, every penny will be recovered from the corrupt. It is Modi ki Guarantee. Whoever has looted will have to return the people’s money. We will seek legal opinion on it,” the PM said. “Modi will do an X-ray of corrupt people’s wealth. Those who have looted will have to go to jail,” he said.

Attacks Cong on Jamia Millia status

The PM attacked Congress on the status of Jamia Millia Islamia university. “Who does not know about the prestigious central university in Delhi? For 60 years, it remained a regular educational institution, even there, Dalits, backward classes, and tribals used to get reservations. But in 2011, the Congress government played a trick. Suddenly Jamia Millia University was declared a minority institution. They imposed a 50% quota for Muslims,” he said.