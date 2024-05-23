PM Modi working on ‘one nation one leader’ plan: Kejriwal

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday alleged Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working on a special project of “one nation, one leader” and claimed that what was happening with the AAP is an experiment that will be replicated with other opposition parties.

Addressing the Adhivakta Sammelan organised by the AAP legal cell, Kejriwal, who is out on interim bail till June 1, appealed to the lawyers to “save the country”.

“I have no personal grudge against Prime Minister Modi. Ensure that PM Modi should not form government again. Lawyers contributed in a big way to freedom struggle. Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Baba Saheb Ambedkar, Moti Lal Nehru -- all of them were lawyers.

“There is little time left. Whatever you can do for campaigning in Delhi and across the country, please participate,” he said. Kejriwal told the gathering that he was not there to ask for votes but to appeal to them to “save the country”.

“What is happening in the country is dangerous. They arrested me. The PM is working on a special project, ‘one nation one leader’,” he said.

Kejriwal said the opposition leaders who speak against him will be put in jail. He named former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren, former Delhi ministers Satyendar Jain and Manish Sisodia and himself who were put behind bars. “They have put many ministers of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata didi (Banerjee) in jail. They can put Tejashwi Yadav or Pinaryai Vijayan in jail. No opposition chief minister will be left. They split the NCP and the Shiv Sena in two parts,” he alleged.

He said the AAP has been made an accused in the excise policy case and claimed that this “model will be replicated on other parties too”.

“But I want to say that the AAP is no longer a four-member party. People love the AAP not because of me but because of our work. The AAP resides in hearts of 140 crore people. It is a thought that is spreading.”