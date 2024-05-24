At 47o C, mercury set to raise poll day fever in Delhi

NEW DELHI: To all those poll watchers, politicos and voters in Delhi, here’s the reality check: the weather office predicts that May 25—the polling day—is going to be the hottest with mercury soaring over 47 degrees Celsius.
The prediction came on a day when the shrill campaign for the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections ended on Thursday.
Principal rivals BJP and the INDIA bloc partners—AAP and Congress —retreated from the battlefield and chose to keep a personal touch with voters.
A total of 162 candidates are in the fray for the seven seats with the maximum contesting from the North East Delhi constituency.
BJP’s poll campaign saw PM Modi addressing two rallies and Home Minister Amit Shah also taking the stage. Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Smriti Irani, and Piyush Goyal unleashed a campaign blitzkrieg in the city.
The Congress poll campaign was led by Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and Sachin Pilot among others. On Thursday, Gandhi addressed poll meetings in Mangolpuri in Northwest and Dilshad Garden in Northeast Delhi. He also took a metro ride and interacted with the people.
CM Arvind Kejriwal, who was released on bail till June 1, held roadshows in support of Congress candidates while Pilot campaigned for AAP’s South Delhi candidate Sahi Ram Pahalwan.