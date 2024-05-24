At 47o C, mercury set to raise poll day fever in Delhi

NEW DELHI: To all those poll watchers, politicos and voters in Delhi, here’s the reality check: the weather office predicts that May 25—the polling day—is going to be the hottest with mercury soaring over 47 degrees Celsius.

The prediction came on a day when the shrill campaign for the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections ended on Thursday.

Principal rivals BJP and the INDIA bloc partners—AAP and Congress —retreated from the battlefield and chose to keep a personal touch with voters.