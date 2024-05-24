‘Boycott election’ slogans on the walls at multiple places in Delhi University

NEW DELHI: Two separate cases were registered against unknown persons after the police found some slogans to boycott elections written on the walls at multiple places in the Delhi University area on Thursday.

The slogans such as “Ek hi raasta Naxalbari,” written on the walls were claimed by Bhagat Singh Chhatra Ekta Manch (BSCEM).

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) MK Meena said during morning patrolling on Thursday, a few slogans painted in the area of Delhi University were noticed by the policemen who then intimated their seniors.

“Accordingly, two FIRs under the Defacement Act have been registered and investigations have been taken up,” the DCP informed. The alleged slogans read, “Boycott elections, and join the new democratic revolution.” The self-proclaimed youth organization, BSCEM, even posted those photos of the slogans on their Instagram page.

“Under the fascist offensive, we must remember Mao Zedong’s thesis that one of the magic weapons for making a revolution successful is the united front. United front in Marxism is a broad joint forum of multiple classes on the basis of a minimum common programme. In a country like India which is moving towards a democratic revolution, the scope for such a unity is very strong,” the caption of photos on BSCEM Instagram read.

They further wrote that unity can be achieved based on anything from a democratic transformation of society to a revolutionary goal. “Today the country is a boiling cauldron as more and more social forces are coming into the arena of confrontation…,” it added.