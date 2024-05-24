Delhi: Mentally unstable man sets house on fire, dies

NEW DELHI: A 50-year-old man allegedly died after setting his house on fire in south Delhi’s Sangam Vihar area on Thursday, a senior Delhi Police official said.

The deceased was identified as Layeek Ahmed, resident of Budh Bazar in Sangam Vihar. During initial inquiry into the incident, the police found that Ahmed was an alcoholic and mentally challenged.

Sharing details, the senior police officer said a PCR call regarding a fire at a Sangam Vihar house and a cylinder blast was received at 12.35 am, following which a police team immediately rushed to the scene.

After reaching the location, the police team found that a blaze had erupted in the house and two fire tenders had already reached the spot and were dousing the flames. “After the flames were doused, a charred body of a man was recovered who was later identified as Ahmed,” the police officer said.

A preliminary inquiry into the deceased revealed to the cops that Ahmed was an alcoholic and also mentally challenged, the officer added.

“His 21-year-old son who works in Noida, was at work when the incident occurred,” the officer said. Ahmed had sent his wife to buy ‘gutka’ (chewing tobbacco) for him. He had then closed the doors to the house and set it on fire,” the police said.

When his wife returned and saw her house on fire, she instantly raised an alarm. By the time, the fire department personnel reached the scene, the ill-fated house was completely engulfed in flames.

After extinguishing the fire and retrieving the completely burnt body of Ahmed, the police summoned the crime forensic team to the scene to access all clues regarding the incident. Meanwhile, the officer intimated that Ahmed’s body was sent for post-mortem examination and further investigation is still underway.