EC makes efforts to increase voter turnout amid heatwave

NEW DELHI: As Delhi gears up for the sixth phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha Elections on Saturday, the city faces a stark contradiction: the Election Commission (EC) is striving for maximum voter turnout while the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted temperatures to soar above 47 degrees Celsius, making it the hottest polling day on record.

The weather office has issued a ‘red alert’ for severe heatwave conditions throughout the week. Last Sunday, southwest Delhi’s Najafgarh recorded a staggering 47.8 degrees Celsius, the highest temperature of the summer so far.

In response, the Election Commission has implemented comprehensive measures to ensure voter comfort at the 2,627 polling booths across the city. Provisions include water, coolers, and medical aid. Delhi Chief Electoral Officer P. Krishnamurthy stated, “We have asked our field officers to set up coolers, fans, and cold drinking water facilities at the polling stations.”

Despite these preparations, the extreme heat presents a significant challenge to voter participation. The IMD has emphasised its ongoing collaboration with the EC to provide timely weather updates and ensure the safety and comfort of voters.

A heatwave is declared when the maximum temperature in the plains reaches 40 degrees Celsius, 30 degrees in hilly areas, or 37 degrees in coastal areas, with temperatures at least 4.5 degrees above normal. Given the forecasted conditions, the EC’s efforts to maximize voter turnout will be tested against the backdrop of an intense and potentially record-breaking heatwave.