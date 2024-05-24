Irani, Goyal hail Modi move to boost small-scale industries

NEW DELHI: Union Ministers Smriti Irani and Piyush Goyal held a road show Thursday in support of Praveen Khandelwal, the BJP candidate from Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha seat and exuded confidence in winning all the seven seats in the ensuing polls.

In the road show which began from Ram Leela Ground in Ashok Vihar, Irani asked people to use their democratic right in the national interest and to vote in large numbers to enable Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP to form the government for the third time.

The road show passed through Wazirpur underpass, Trinagar Shankar Chowk and ended at Deep Market located on Lakshmi Bai College Road.

“I have full faith that the respected people of Delhi will cast historic vote for the third time, believing in the guarantee of our PM Narendra Modi. The people of the country have understood that the path of development can be ensured only by BJP under the leadership of Modi ji, hence for the third time also Modi ji will win with full majority and we are forming the government together,” Irani said.

A public meeting was also held in a banquet hall located in Wazirpur where Minister Goyal sought votes for Khandelwal and other party candidates.

“Under the leadership of Modi ji, the country’s trader and small-scale industries have written a new definition of development, and in the coming times also the country’s business and small scale industries will progress it is our firm believe,” said Goyal.

He said Khandelwal has selflessly fought many battles for the country’s traders and small scale industries and now after winning, he will have the right to take decisions in your own interest, which will increase the pace of development of trade and industry.

Khandelwal said that his vision is to develop Chandni Chowk as a role model. “I have announced that after victory in the elections, I will sit on the footpath as an MP and will hold Jan Chaupals every day.”