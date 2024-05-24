Parties’ voter slips flout poll code

NEW DELHI: In the high-stakes world of politics, desperate times often lead to desperate measures, even at the cost of violating the law.

Political parties in New Delhi are doing just that, blatantly disregarding the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) by distributing voter slip details on promotional materials during their door-to-door campaigns.

Upon investigation, it was discovered that various voter slips handed out to residents contained sensitive information. These slips listed the voter’s name, age, gender, residential address, and the polling booth details where their votes are registered.

This violation isn’t limited to a single party.

Major political entities, including the BJP, AAP, and Congress, are blatantly engaging in this practice. Numerous residents reported that party workers approached them with voter slips embedded in campaign materials, urging them to vote.

When confronted with photographic evidence, officials at the Chief Electoral Office (CEO) acknowledged the breach of MCC rules and promised to take action. “We have taken note of it and shared it with the concerned returning officers for verification,” a senior officer at CEO, Delhi stated.

Ground-level officers are also aware of this infringement. “We have been advising people not to trust voter slips distributed by political parties and to rely only on the authorized slips provided by us during our door-to-door campaign,” said a Booth Level Officer (BLO) who requested anonymity.