‘Target me, but not my old parents’: Kejriwal over Maliwal case

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday claimed that his old and ailing parents were being targeted to “break” him and said Prime Minister Narendra Modi by doing this has “crossed all limits”.

Addressing a virtual press conference, Kejriwal, who is also the AAP national convener, said he has a message for Prime Minister Modi and asked him to “stop harassing” his parents.“I have a message and appeal for PM Modi. Prime minister ji, you have tried a lot to make me bow and break me. You arrested my MLAs one by one but I did not break. Then you arrested my ministers but you could not make me bow. Then you arrested me, you tried to break me by torturing me in various ways in Tihar (jail) but I did not break,” he said.

“But today you have crossed all limits, you have targeted my old and sick parents to break me. My mother is very sick, she is suffering from many diseases. Modi ji, on March 21, when you arrested me, on the same afternoon she returned from the hospital after being there for a few days,” Kejriwal, who was arrested in a Delhi excise policy-linked money laundering case, said.

Talking about his father, the chief minister said he is 85 years old and cannot even hear properly. “Do you think my parents are guilty? Why are you getting them interrogated by your police? Why are you torturing my old and sick parents? Your fight is with me, stop harassing my parents. God is watching everything,” he charged.

Earlier in the day, sources had said the Delhi Police may not visit Kejriwal’s residence to question his parents in connection with the alleged assault on AAP Rajya Sabha member Swati Maliwal at the chief minister’s residence on May 13.

On Wednesday, Kejriwal had said police were going to question his old and ailing parents the next day. Chief Minister Kejriwal’s close aide Bibhav Kumar has been arrested in the assault case.

In his first reaction on Maliwal’s alleged assault, Kejriwal on Wednesday said he expects a fair investigation into the matter and that justice should be served in the case.

In an interview to PTI, the chief minister said the matter is currently “sub-judice” and his comment might affect the proceedings.

Reacting to his comment, Maliwal said irony died a thousand deaths, adding that Kejriwal has finally said that he wants a free and fair investigation into the matter.