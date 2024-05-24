Unholy AAP-Cong alliance lies only on paper: South Delhi BJP candidate Ramvir Singh Bidhuri

I come with an experience of 53 years and the best MLA award and seeking votes on performance and development work, says Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, the BJP candidate from South Delhi constituency in an interview with Ujwal Jalali.

Excerpts:

Major issues in South Delhi? Your priorities?

It is grappling with several issues, such as a shortage of drinking water, poor roads, and traffic management. Several areas are yet to get metro connectivity. The Delhi government has failed to implement the master road plan. Moreover, they (the AAP government) have neither built a school nor developed a park. We will prioritise all these issues.

Any road map to solve these problems?

Whatever is in our jurisdiction, we’ll do it. It not, we will approach the Delhi LG and get it done. There are 69 effluent colonies. We will try to give them ownership rights.

Many areas are witnessing acute shortage of water. Is it true?

You are right. People are everyday buying water.

Your plan to tackle it?

Answer: We will call the CEO of the Delhi Jal Board and try to find a definite and long-term solution. The DJB was under the AAP government and did nothing.

The AAP and Congress are fighting in alliance. Is it a challenge?

Not at all. I don’t see any coordination and consensus on ground level between the AAP and Congress. Where the AAP has fielded its candidates, the Congress is trying to defeat them and vice versa. For Sonia Gandhi (Congress chairperson), Kejriwal once asked why the CBI is not arresting and interrogating her. They might have stitched an alliance on paper, but in reality, they are still not together.

Has the interim bail of Kejriwal affected the BJP strategy?

The people of Delhi have now realised that Kejriwal is a corrupt man. The AAP government is completely corrupt. He will go back to jail on June 2. He is involved in multiple scams, be it DJB or house renovation. A total of Rs 189 crore has been spent by Kejriwal on his mansion. He is CM, not king.

Kejriwal recently said he won’t have to return to jail if people choose the INDIA bloc. Your response?

People have decided to choose Narendra Modi as the PM for the third time. Kejriwal, whose party is contesting a mere 22 seats, thinks of becoming the PM. A person who made Delhi a slum, what sympathy are you expecting? During Kejriwal’s tenure, Delhi became the most polluted city in the world. Kejriwal goes to other states and claims that he is giving free electricity in Delhi. The domestic unit rate is `8.50/ unit and `18 per unit for commercial.

How do you analyse your opponent, Sahi Ram Pahalwan?

On one side, you have Ramvir Bidhuri, who has been in politics for the past 53 years. Somnath Chatterjee, gave me best MLA award. I have remained chairman of the housing corporation with the rank of cabinet minister and raised its profit by 13 times. Visit my assembly Badarpur, and you will find how things have changed there. You go and ask Sahi Ram what he has done in Tughlaqabad. I am seeking votes on performance and work.