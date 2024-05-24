West Delhi: AAP faces BJP debutant challenge

NEW DELHI: West Delhi, the largest parliamentary constituency among the seven in the national capital is set for a keen contest between the BJP and the AAP.
The saffron party, though twice victorious from this seat in the past two editions of the general elections, faces a stiff challenge from the AAP’s “experienced” candidate, now strengthened by the Congress’ vote bank following seat sharing.
BJP has fielded Kamaljeet Sehrawat, in her debut appearance in the Lok Sabha elections against Mahabal Mishra of the AAP, his fourth time contesting the parliamentary polls.
The constituency has a strength of 24,88,831 eligible voters including 13,27,008 men and 11,61,717. Among the third gender electorate, 106 individuals will exercise their franchise in the Lok Sabha polls.
The West Delhi seat has 10 Assembly constituencies—Madipur, Rajouri Garden, Hari Nagar, Tilak Nagar, Janakpuri, Vikaspuri, Uttam Nagar, Dwarka, Matiala and Najafgarh—currently all held by the AAP.
West Delhi so far has seen three general elections since formation in 2009. Interestingly, the party secured victory from this seat, went on to form the government at the Centre.
In 2014, BJP’s Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma won the polls by a margin of 2.68 lakh votes – the highest till that year. In 2019, he further widened the lead, winning with the highest-ever margin of 5.78 lakh votes. Yet, Verma won’t be contesting in these elections as he was dropped by the party and the baton was handed over Sehrawat.
The BJP candidate Sehrawat, a law graduate and former PG teacher of commerce is widely acknowledged for her presense among the public.
Though her first Lok Sabha elections, she has been a prominent public figure for quite some time. Sehrawat has held various organisational positions in the Delhi BJP as well as the city’s municipal corporation, serving as the Mayor of the erstwhile MCD South between 2017 and 2018. In the past decade, Sehrawat has gradually risen in the saffron party ranks, serving on various capacities like district vice-president from Najafgarh to secretary and president of the BJP Mahila Morcha, and Delhi BJP vice-president.
West Delhi, considered a seat where the Jat electorate has always played a crucial role, Mahabal Mishra continues to firmly hold his ground among the rural belt. Mishra, once a big Poorvanchali face of Delhi Congress, has a more than two-decade-long career in politics. Entering Delhi politics in 1997 as municipal councillor and serving as an MLA thrice and MP once on Congress ticket, Mishra is all geared up to fight the elections and is rigorously campaigning in his domain.
Meanwhile, residents of the constituency face multiple issues that will influence their choice of candidate. Lack of infrastructural development in some areas and irregular water supply will be on the voters’ mind. However, many residents highlighted traffic congestion as a principle concern, with daily commuters having harrowing time due to the heavy traffic.