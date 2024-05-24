West Delhi: AAP faces BJP debutant challenge

NEW DELHI: West Delhi, the largest parliamentary constituency among the seven in the national capital is set for a keen contest between the BJP and the AAP.

The saffron party, though twice victorious from this seat in the past two editions of the general elections, faces a stiff challenge from the AAP’s “experienced” candidate, now strengthened by the Congress’ vote bank following seat sharing.

BJP has fielded Kamaljeet Sehrawat, in her debut appearance in the Lok Sabha elections against Mahabal Mishra of the AAP, his fourth time contesting the parliamentary polls.

The constituency has a strength of 24,88,831 eligible voters including 13,27,008 men and 11,61,717. Among the third gender electorate, 106 individuals will exercise their franchise in the Lok Sabha polls.

The West Delhi seat has 10 Assembly constituencies—Madipur, Rajouri Garden, Hari Nagar, Tilak Nagar, Janakpuri, Vikaspuri, Uttam Nagar, Dwarka, Matiala and Najafgarh—currently all held by the AAP.

West Delhi so far has seen three general elections since formation in 2009. Interestingly, the party secured victory from this seat, went on to form the government at the Centre.

In 2014, BJP’s Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma won the polls by a margin of 2.68 lakh votes – the highest till that year. In 2019, he further widened the lead, winning with the highest-ever margin of 5.78 lakh votes. Yet, Verma won’t be contesting in these elections as he was dropped by the party and the baton was handed over Sehrawat.