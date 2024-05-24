What’s open, what isn’t on poll day

NEW DELHI: The national capital is preparing to poll in the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections, with its seven parliamentary constituencies—Chandni Chowk, North East Delhi, East Delhi, New Delhi, North West Delhi, West Delhi, and South Delhi—set to vote on May 25. Concurrently, seats in adjoining Haryana, Gurgaon, Faridabad and Sonipat also go to polls on the same day.

In view of polling day, non-essential government services will be temporarily closed on May 25 to ensure smooth polling operations.

Meanwhile, in the light of the elections and ongoing severe heatwave conditions in the city, the Delhi government has mandated that all private schools start their summer vacation immediately, extending until June 30.

Banks in the national capital will also be closed on the polling day. Additionally, to maintain order during the elections, all liquor stores and licensed premises in Delhi will be closed from 6 PM on May 23 until 6 PM on May 25. Further, a ban on liquor sales will be enforced on June 4, the day when the the election results are declared.

The Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) has announced that all 700 markets in the city will remain closed on May 25. Industrial areas will also observe holiday on polling day. However, retail shops are permitted to remain operational in the evening of May 25, after voters have cast their ballots.

Essential services will continue to operate to support voter turnout. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) and the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) will run their services, with metro operations commencing at 4 AM on May 25 to facilitate poll workers reaching polling stations in the early hours. Hospitals, medical facilities, and other healthcare services will remain open, prioritizing public health needs.

Commercial establishments such as hotels, restaurants, theatres, and malls will largely remain open. However, many of these establishments may start their operations later in the day to allow their employees time to vote.

