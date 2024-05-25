Commonwealth Games Village a strong room, cops issue traffic advisory

NEW DELHI : The Commonwealth Games Village in the national capital was designated as the strong room where EVMs will be kept safe after the voting process for the 6th phase of the Lok Sabha election on Saturday.

The traffic police issued a traffic advisory for the area around the Commonwealth Games Village advising the commuters to avoid certain stretches.

In a post on X, the Delhi Traffic Police on Thursday said, “In view of the Lok Sabha elections, the Commonwealth Games Village is a strong room-cum-counting centre. On 24.05.24, from 9 am to 5 pm, movement of a large number of buses and other vehicles related to election duties are expected.” The police advised commuters travelling from Sarai Kale Khan/MGM towards National Highway-24 to proceed straight to Akshardham flyover and take a left turn to reach Pusta Road, ITO or Vikas Marg.