Commonwealth Games Village a strong room, cops issue traffic advisory

NEW DELHI : The Commonwealth Games Village in the national capital was designated as the strong room where EVMs will be kept safe after the voting process for the 6th phase of the Lok Sabha election on Saturday.
The traffic police issued a traffic advisory for the area around the Commonwealth Games Village advising the commuters to avoid certain stretches.
In a post on X, the Delhi Traffic Police on Thursday said, “In view of the Lok Sabha elections, the Commonwealth Games Village is a strong room-cum-counting centre. On 24.05.24, from 9 am to 5 pm, movement of a large number of buses and other vehicles related to election duties are expected.” The police advised commuters travelling from Sarai Kale Khan/MGM towards National Highway-24 to proceed straight to Akshardham flyover and take a left turn to reach Pusta Road, ITO or Vikas Marg.
People coming from the ITO or Pusta Road side should proceed up to the Akshardham flyover, take a U-turn after crossing the flyover, and then continue on National Highway-24 towards Delhi, it added. The police also requested the commuters to cooperate by avoiding the roads mentioned and utilising public transport to the maximum extent.
“Travellers heading to ISBTs, railway stations or airports have been advised to plan their journeys meticulously, ensuring ample time for any unforeseen delays,” it said.
It further added that the general public and motorist are advised to keep patience, observe traffic rules and road discipline and follow directions of traffic personnel deployed at al intersections. The Delhi Traffic Police also announced special traffic arrangements at August Kranti Marg and Siri Fort Road on Saturday.
‘Observe traffic rules’
