Delhi: Candidates relax after gruelling test

NEW DELHI : As the campaign for the Lok Sabha elections in the national capital ended on Thursday, the candidates from across parties holding rallies for the past more than 50 days, had a breather for a day on Friday.

AAP candidate from West Delhi parliamentary constituency Mahabal Mishra began his day by playing carrom board with grandchildren. Similarly, the AAP candidate from South Delhi, Sahiram Pahalwan, said he spent one hour in the morning with his family and then left to meet the volunteers to discuss booth management.

All 7 BJP candidates in Delhi held an informal meeting with the journalists where they shared their experiences of 83-day long election campaign. Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva mentioned that their party leaders and candidates participated in 131 major public meetings and roadshows, in addition to 2,625 Nukkad meetings and 10,048 padayatras.

The Congress candidate from Chandni Chowk, J P Agarwal, said it was the ‘busiest’ day for him as he covered special areas in his constituency ahead of the polling day.