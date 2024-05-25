Delhi: Candidates relax after gruelling test

NEW DELHI : As the campaign for the Lok Sabha elections in the national capital ended on Thursday, the candidates from across parties holding rallies for the past more than 50 days, had a breather for a day on Friday.
AAP candidate from West Delhi parliamentary constituency Mahabal Mishra began his day by playing carrom board with grandchildren. Similarly, the AAP candidate from South Delhi, Sahiram Pahalwan, said he spent one hour in the morning with his family and then left to meet the volunteers to discuss booth management.
All 7 BJP candidates in Delhi held an informal meeting with the journalists where they shared their experiences of 83-day long election campaign. Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva mentioned that their party leaders and candidates participated in 131 major public meetings and roadshows, in addition to 2,625 Nukkad meetings and 10,048 padayatras.
The Congress candidate from Chandni Chowk, J P Agarwal, said it was the ‘busiest’ day for him as he covered special areas in his constituency ahead of the polling day.
“It was not a relaxing day for us. I have been out since 5 am covering special areas in my constituency. For me it has been the busiest day trying to make final efforts to appeal to the voters,” he said.
His opponent from BJP, Praveen Khandelwal, said he started his day at 6 am, and since then, he has been meeting people and visiting their homes. In some relaxing moments, Khandelwal was also caught on camera preparing a tea for himself.
The BJP candidate from North West Delhi, Yogender Chandolia, said the last few days have been hectic with campaigning. “Today was a little relaxing but I have been at my office. I am meeting the party workers and strategising for booth-level management for tomorrow,” he added.
Somnath Bharti, AAP’s face on high profile New Delhi seat, began his day quite early by playing tennis in the morning, having tea with his family and then paying obeisance at a gurdwara and Valmiki temple.