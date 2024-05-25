Delhi HC asks school to charge fees permitted by education dept

NEW DELHI : In a case filed by 87 students of GD Goenka School, the Delhi High Court directed the school to charge only fees permitted by the Directorate of Education. The school has been charging an exorbitant amount in the name of orientation charges for new admissions, health and hygiene charges, security charges, scholastic charges, and a late fee fine of Rs 50 per day.
Despite challenging the fee hike permission granted up to 14 per cent by the DOE, parents have been protected from paying over and above the three heads permitted by the DOE. Additionally, the payment of hiked tuition, annual, and development fees would be subject to the outcome of the proceedings before the court.
The DOE, despite serious allegations of charging capitation fees, profiteering, and commercialization of education, permitted a 7 per cent and 14 per cent hike in fees within 6 months to the school.
The Delhi High Court, in an interim order, stayed the operation of a circular by the state government’s Directorate of Education (DoE), which restrained ‘unaided private schools’ located on land allotted by the government from increasing fees without prior sanction. In 2016, GD Goenka had to roll back the fee hike for the 2016-17 after a lot of protests from the parents.
Fee rolled back
