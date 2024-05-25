Delhi HC asks school to charge fees permitted by education dept

NEW DELHI : In a case filed by 87 students of GD Goenka School, the Delhi High Court directed the school to charge only fees permitted by the Directorate of Education. The school has been charging an exorbitant amount in the name of orientation charges for new admissions, health and hygiene charges, security charges, scholastic charges, and a late fee fine of Rs 50 per day.

Despite challenging the fee hike permission granted up to 14 per cent by the DOE, parents have been protected from paying over and above the three heads permitted by the DOE. Additionally, the payment of hiked tuition, annual, and development fees would be subject to the outcome of the proceedings before the court.