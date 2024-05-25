Karnataka acted late on Prajwal Revanna’s passport: MEA

NEW DELHI : The MEA could only revoke the passport of Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna after a formal judicial request was made and the state government chose to do it only on May 21, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar told a news agency on Friday.

“Impounding a passport is governed by the Passport Act for which we need either a judicial request or a police request. The Karnataka government chose to do it only as recently as May 21. The process of revocation is underway now. We can only act when there is a request,’’ Jaishankar said, adding that the Karnataka government did not take the initiative earlier.

Prajwal, the grandson of former PM HD Deve Gowda, is at the centre of a sexual abuse case. The MP left India on April 27, a day after voting for the Lok Sabha elections took place in his constituency.

If the passport is cancelled, then Prajwal’s stay abroad will be illegal and he may face legal action by the authorities in the country he is staying in.