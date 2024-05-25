NDMC offers thematic decorations, voter benefits

NEW DELHI : With the national capital gearing up to go to polls on Saturday, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has implemented a series of measures to enhance both the aesthetic and functional aspects of polling stations within its jurisdiction. It includes thematic decorations celebrating the ‘power of democracy’ and special accommodations for voters with disabilities.

The NDMC in a statement outlined its efforts to ensure a pleasant voting experience for general public as well as prominent figures, including the President and Chief Justice of India, who reside in its jurisdiction.

To further encourage voter turnout, the NDMC has collaborated with over 92 local businesses to offer discounts to inked voters on electionday. This initiative, part of the “Chunav Ka Parv” campaign, invites voters to enjoy “Delicious Democracy Discounts” at participating outlets.

“The NDMC has been working to enhance the aesthetic and functional aspects of polling stations, which include theme-based decorations at ten polling locations,” the statement said. These locations will feature pink booths adorned with floral decorations, green environments promoting sustainability, and special accommodations for persons with disabilities. Additional features such as selfie points, potted plants, and thematic decorations will help create a festive atmosphere for the voters.