PM admitted excise case is false, all arrested must be released, says Kejriwal

NEW DELHI : Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has admitted that the alleged liquor policy scam is completely false and the central probing agencies ED and CBI have no material evidence of the scam.
Addressing a virtual press conference, Kejriwal said the Prime Minister has said in an interview that the probe agencies have been unable to recover the proceeds of crime in the liquor scam case as Arvind Kejriwal is a “seasoned thief”. This, Kejriwal said, strenghthened AAP’s claim that the alleged excise policy scam is a conspiracy concocted by the BJP to trouble the party.
Attacking the BJP-led Centre, Kejriwal questioned the efficiency of the ED and CBI, saying, PM Modi is making an excuse to justify the CM’s “wrongful” arrest. “I appeal to the Prime Minister that when you have already admitted that the liquor scam is fake and there is no recovery, then release all the people arrested in this case,” he said.
The AAP supremo said, “They say that we took a bribe of Rs 100 crore, and just a few days ago, they said there is a scam of Rs 1,100 crore. But question arises that if there is a scam, Rs 100 crore or Rs 1,100 crore, then the money must be kept somewhere. They conducted more than 500 raids, they did not find a single penny. Did we spend all the money,” he said.
Central agencies have not found any account of the expenditure either in all the raids that they conducted, he said. “With this money, some jewellery, land, property must have been purchased. Cash would be found somewhere, bank account was not found anywhere, not a single penny was found anywhere,” he charged.
PM Modi admitted that the liquor scam is “completely fake”, and no evidence has been found in it, the CM said.