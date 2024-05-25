PM admitted excise case is false, all arrested must be released, says Kejriwal

NEW DELHI : Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has admitted that the alleged liquor policy scam is completely false and the central probing agencies ED and CBI have no material evidence of the scam.

Addressing a virtual press conference, Kejriwal said the Prime Minister has said in an interview that the probe agencies have been unable to recover the proceeds of crime in the liquor scam case as Arvind Kejriwal is a “seasoned thief”. This, Kejriwal said, strenghthened AAP’s claim that the alleged excise policy scam is a conspiracy concocted by the BJP to trouble the party.

Attacking the BJP-led Centre, Kejriwal questioned the efficiency of the ED and CBI, saying, PM Modi is making an excuse to justify the CM’s “wrongful” arrest. “I appeal to the Prime Minister that when you have already admitted that the liquor scam is fake and there is no recovery, then release all the people arrested in this case,” he said.