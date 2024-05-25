Ready, set, go! Delhi candidates' fate to be sealed on May 25

NEW DELHI : The stage is set for the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections in Delhi, where people will vote for their political ‘leader of choice’ in seven parliamentary constituencies and send them to the lower house of Parliament.

A total of 162 candidates are in the fray, including Manoj Tiwari and Bansuri Swaraj of the BJP, Somnath Bharti and Kuldeep Kumar of the Aam Aadmi Party, and Kanhaiya Kumar and JP Agarwal of the Congress. A total of 1.52 crore voters, including 82 lakh male and 69 lakh female voters, as well as 1,228 third-gender individuals, are eligible to cast their votes at more than 13,000 polling booths in 2,627 places across the seven seats. Over 2.52 lakh first-time voters will cast their maiden votes in the city.

With 13,637 polling stations, including four auxiliary ones and 2,891 critical ones, 70 pink booths will also be set up, handled exclusively by women officials. Along with this, 70 model polling booths have been established for the voters.

From regular foot marches and night patrolling to increased border checking, the police have maintained intense and adequate security arrangements for the polling process to proceed peacefully.

A senior police officer said that approximately 13,500 home guards from the mentioned states and 4,000 home guards from Delhi will be stationed at various locations on polling day. The voting process will begin as early as 7 am, and a rush of people is expected in the early hours due to the summer season. The weather department has issued a yellow alert for polling day, with the maximum temperature expected to be around 44 degrees Celsius.