Delhi hospital fire: PM Modi says tragedy is 'heart-rending', announces ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh each

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the fire tragedy at a hospital in east Delhi is "heart-rending" and announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the next of kin of each deceased.

A massive fire broke out at a children's hospital in east Delhi's Vivek Vihar, leaving seven newborns dead, officials said.

"The fire tragedy at a hospital in Delhi is heart-rending. My thoughts are with the bereaved families in this incredibly difficult time. I pray that those injured recover at the earliest," Modi said in a post on X.

The officials of the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said the blaze broke out at the children's hospital in Shahdara on Saturday night.